The Directorate of Road Traffic Services (DRTS), popularly known as Vehicle Inspection Office (VIO), of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has stopped manual booking and billing of vehicles in Abuja.

The Director of DRTS, Dr. Abdulateef Bello, who disclosed this during a training on paperless booking and e-billing system for the agency’s workers in Abuja, said the exercise was initiated to curb revenue leakages, promote transparency and effectiveness in the traffic management system.

He explained that the e-ticketing would first commence in the city centre because of the heavy traffic being experienced before being extended to the suburbs in a few days.

The director explained that the system would allow offenders to appeal or protest unsatisfactory booking, promote justice and address discrepancies.

“This evolution will empower DRTS officers to serve the public better by delivering services that are not only seamless but efficient and transparent.

“The new paperless system exemplifies our commitment to leveraging on cutting-edge technology to serve our community with unparalleled efficiency and integrity while actively eliminating the challenges posed by the continued use of the manual system.

“It will also help us to manage fines and ticketing systems while minimising revenue leakages.

“With this system, we will have a comprehensive record of all transactions, which indicates that every money rightfully owed to the government is collected and accounted for.

“The system offers seamless payment options for offenders, enhancing the overall experience for those interacting with our services”, he explained.