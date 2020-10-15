The security committee of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja has placed a ban on protests in the capital citing breach of COVID-19 protocols.

This comes on the heels of ongoing protests against police brutality in the federal capital territory and different states of the country.

In a statement released by the FCT administration on Thursday, the security committee said it decided at its October 13 meeting that the protests are in violation of safety rules.

The committee, presided over by FCT Minister, Muhammad Bello, alleged that the peaceful protesters have been behaving in an unruly manner, and caused inconveniences to others in the capital city.

The committee also alleged that the protesters have failed to comply with COVID-19 guidelines regulating public gatherings.

“All street demonstrations, protests, and processions will not be allowed anywhere within the FCT,” the statement read.