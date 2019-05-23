FCMB, Beta Glass boost NSE Corporate Challenge

The 6th edition of The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) Corporate Challenge has received sponsorship boost from Beta Glass and FCMB as silver and bronze sponsors respectively.

The event is scheduled to take place on Saturday, July 6, 2019, at the Muri-Okunola Park, Adeyemo Alakija Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Started in 2014, the NSE Corporate Challenge, an annual 5km race, themed, “e-Race Cancer”, is a one-day competitive and fun-filled walk, jog and run event aimed at minimising cancer and maximising life, by stimulating additional awareness about cancer, advocating for the importance of early testing/detection and raising funds to support the fight against this deadly disease in Nigeria. It is a professionally organized and volunteer-driven initiative involving companies listed on the Exchange, broker dealer firms, non-listed companies and individuals who identify with the initiative. All proceeds from the competition will be geared towards supporting cancer-focused causes or charity.

The Head, Shared Services Division, NSE, Mr Bola Adeeko, commended Beta Glass and FCMB for their commitment and interest in the 6th edition of NSE Corporate Challenge. “The NSE Corporate Challenge provides an opportunity for collaboration to scale up access to cancer screening services, promotion of early detection, as well as the provision of treatment and palliative care services to diagnosed patients. I would like to thank our past and present partners and sponsors, whose support has helped us raise some funds towards creating awareness. We look forward to welcoming more sponsors”.

Sponsorship of the event provides an excellent opportunity to increase your company’s presence and take advantage of networking opportunities while demonstrating your involvement, commitment and support for the fight against cancer. Our standard sponsorship packages can be found on our website, www.nse-eracecancer.com, and we welcome potential sponsors/partners for bespoke sponsorship (monetary or in-kind) that align with their organizational strengths and priorities, Adeeko added”.

The NSE Corporate Challenge has been highly successful, recording more than 2,035 runners from over 306 institutions, comprising c-suite level executives, top government officials and celebrities. Celebrities such as Ali Baba, MI Abaga, Burna Boy, Seyi Shay, Dolapo Oni-Sijuwade, Gideon Okeke, Debola Williams, Tina Mba, Simisola and Yung6ix amongst others, have at some point thrown their weight behind the NSE Corporate Challenge. The race has also enjoyed huge publicity from both our traditional and digital media partners.