FBN Holdings Plc has posted a Profit Before Tax (PBT) of N14.8 billion for the fourth quarter of 2020 (Q4, 2020), representing 29 percent decline Year-on-Year, compared to N20.82 billion made in the corresponding period of 2019,

This is according to the company’s financial statement made available on the Nigerian Stock Exchange and seen by Nairametrics.

Other key highlights of the Q4 2020 financials are;

Interest Income declined to N88.86 billion, -20.9% Y-o-Y.

Fee and commission income increased to N35.4 billion, +29.4% Y-o-Y.

Profit for the year declined to N11.6 billion, -47.3% Y-o-Y.

Dividend income declined to N343 million, -83.2% Y-o-Y.

Other operating income increased to N922 million, +468.8% Y-o-Y.

Interest expense declined to N24.91 billion, -31.4% Y-o-Y.

Fee and commission expense declined to N5.11 billion, -25.6% Y-o-Y.

Personnel expenses increased to N27.1 billion, +1.5% Y-o-Y.

Operating expenses increased to N51.7 billion, +0.8% Y-o-Y.

Earnings per Share increased to N2.18, +11.8% Y-o-Y.

Loans and advances to customers increased to N2.2 trillion in FY 2020, +19.9% Y-o-Y.

Deposits from customers increased to N4.96 trillion in FY 2020, +23.4% Y-o-Y.

Total assets increased to N7.6 trillion in FY 2020, +22.9% Y-o-Y.

Total liabilities increased to N6.9 trillion in FY 2020, +23.9% Y-o-Y.

A decline in net interest income and operating profit, coupled with increase in expenditure resulted in a decline in the Profit Before Tax for the period under review.

In line with CBN expansionary monetary policy, a cursory look at the financials revealed that FBN Holdings increased its Loans and Advances to customers by almost 20% Y-o-Y. In a bid to meet up with CBN Loan to Deposit Ratio, it had to cut down its investment in properties.

It received a total of N4.96 trillion as deposits from customers for the fiscal year ended 2020, up by 23.4% Year-on-Year.

On the other hand, the bank closed trading on Friday, January 29th, 2021 with a share price of N7.6, down by 1.32%. It exchanged 58.3 million shares worth N442.72 million across 261 deals