FBN Holdings Plc has held its Group Induction programme for 375 new hires across the financial holding company. The 2-day induction programme, which was organised to achieve among many other goals, a unified corporate culture among staff was held virtually via Zoom between 3-4 September 2020.

These new hires were all employed in the past few months cutting across the holding company and all its subsidiaries. The Group strategic leadership team formed the nucleus of facilitators that made presentations at the programme starting from day 1 with UK Eke, MFR, the Group Managing Director, FBNHoldings, who congratulated the inductees and encouraged them to imbibe the ethics and work culture of the group.

Other facilitators included: Dr Adesola Adeduntan, CEO, First Bank of Nigeria Limited; Olumide Ibidapo, MD/CEO, FBN Insurance Brokers; Ijeoma Agboti-Obatoyinbo, MD/CEO FBNQuest Funds; Rosie Ebe-Arthur, Group Head, Human Capital Management & Development; Yemi Okojie, Head, Strategy & Corporate Development, FBNHoldings; Patrick Mgbenwelu, Head, Investment Banking, FBNQuest; Muyiwa Olulaja, Head, Talent Management, FirstBank, Oyinade Kuku, Head, Human Resources, FBNHoldings and Yemi Agogbua, Head, Brand Strategy, Budget and Planning of Marketing & Corporate Communications, FirstBank.

At the end of the programme, the participants were appreciative of this strategic initiative as it provided them, the platform for seamless integration and synergy within the group, enhanced interactions among the new hires and it presented further insight into the business offerings across the Group. The experience sharing by the facilitators was also commended as inspiring and motivational.