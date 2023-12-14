Fayoade assumes duty as Lagos Commissioner of Police

Adegoke Fayoade, the newly-appointed Lagos State Commissioner of Police, has assumed duty at the State Police Command.

Fayoade is taking over from AIG Idowu Owohunwa who was redeployed as AIG Force Criminal Investigation Department Annex, Alagbon, Lagos.

Confirming the development via a statement on the command’s X handle on Thursday, the state’s Police Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, urged Lagosians to give CP Fayoade maximum support in the discharge of his duty.

According to the statement, CP Fayoade is an indigene of Ila-Orangun in Osun State, who joined the Nigeria Police Force on May 18, 1992.

It read, “He holds a B.A. Education/History from the Lagos State University and a Master of Public Administration from the University of Lagos. He equally holds an LLB from the National Open University of Nigeria.

“CP Fayoade was a two-time winner of Best Divisional Police Officer in Africa, awarded in The Hague, Netherlands and Nairobi, Kenya in 2007 and 2013 while he was DPO Ilupeju and Victoria Island respectively.

“He was also a recipient of the Lagos State Government Honour Award for Excellence in 2013 while he was DPO Victoria Island; two-time winner of the Meritorious Award on Crime Fighting from the Crime Reporters Association of Nigeria; and Youth Motivation Award by the National Association of Nigerian Students.

“As a younger officer, he served in Taraba, Akwa-Ibom and Abia States. His other previous postings include: Commandant, Police Training College, Oyin-Akoko, Ondo State; Area Commander, Ota Area Command, Ogun State; DCP Maritime Command, Lagos; DCP Administration at Zone 2 Headquarters, Onikan, Lagos; and DCP State Criminal Investigation Department, Lagos.

“Upon his promotion to the rank of Commissioner of Police in September 2022, he was deployed as CP Armament, Force Headquarters, Abuja from where he proceeded to the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, Jos, earning him Member of the National Institute (mni) in December 2023.”