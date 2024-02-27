Falana joins as NLC stage protest against economic hardship in Lagos, other states

Connect with us

Femi Falana, SAN, a human rights lawyer, on Tuesday, joined the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) protest in Lagos.

This is as members of the Labour union their two-day protests in various states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja to register their displeasure with the prevailing economic hardship in the country.

They are also protesting the government’s alleged failure to implement agreements reached between both parties on October 2, 2023, following the removal of fuel subsidy.

Falana, who is the council to the Labour union, joined the protest inside Lagos State House of Assembly on Tuesday.

The protesters stormed the streets of Lagos, Abuja, Jos in Plateau State, Awka in Anambra State, among other states, to express their grievances over the current economic hardship.

