Investigation has revealed that Seyi Tinubu, son of President Bola Tinubu did not donate N15m to the son of late singer, Mohbad.

Special assistant to President Tinubu on social media, Dada Olusegun, had shared credit alert claiming that Seyi donated N15 million to the son of the late Afrobeats artiste.

The transaction receipt, however, turned out to be fake, and Dada subsequently deleted the post.

Meanwhile, Seyi’s associate, Japhet Omojuwa, has clarified that he, alongside the president’s son and his circle, as well as MohBad’s colleagues, was working on a long-term intervention to support the late artiste’s child while avoiding possible political controversy that could follow the gesture.

“Seyi Tinubu didn’t donate N15m to Mohbad’s kid or family. I would know, because I have been discussing with him on the issue for several days,” Omojuwa wrote on his X page.

“I said not to get sucked into the social media thing because whatever he said or did would be politicised. I then went on to say, irrespective of that, we should prioritise his family, especially his kid,” Mr Omojuwa explained.

“He said he’d commit to the kid’s education and also support the wife immediately. But we also knew there was still a danger of that getting used against him politically….”