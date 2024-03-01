Connect with us

'Fake news,' Gov Otti denies suing Tinubu, FG over seaport
The Abia State Government says its attention has been drawn to a fake report trending on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), that the Governor had sued the Nigerian Government and President Bola Tinubu at the International Criminal Court (ICC).

The fake news, according to a statement, Friday, from Kazie Uko, the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, claims that Governor Otti sued the Federal Republic of Nigeria and President Tinubu for allegedly refusing to grant the request of the Abia Governor to establish a seaport as well as an international airport in Abia.

According to the statement, another part of the badly stringed and concocted report alleges that Governor Otti had also placed a ban on businesses operated by Nigerians of northern extraction resident in Abia State, until the approval for the establishment of the said seaport and international airport is granted.

“There is absolutely no truth in this wickedly contrived fable. We are still on the drawing board on the proposed seaport while the Federal Government provided for an airstrip in Abia in the current budget, for which we are grateful,” the statement added.

“The general public is by this statement, therefore, advised to ignore the fake report, treat it for what it is, a trash, and consign it to the waste bin, as it is the handiwork of idle rabble-rousers.”

 

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: ezugupatricko@gmail.com

