The Nigerian Petroleum Development Company, a subsidiary of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, has reported an explosion at a production facility in Oil Mining Lease 40 involving its partners, Elcrest Exploration and Production Nigeria Limited.

Kennie Obateru, Spokesperson for NNPC who reported the incident, said on Tuesday that the explosion led to the damage of a marine storage vessel and led to a reduction in crude oil production by 10,000 barrels per day.

According to him, the explosion recorded no fatalities.

He said the explosion occurred while the companies were carrying out production evacuation at Gbetiokun Early Production facility.

Obateru said in a statement issued in Abuja on Tuesday that the explosion also recorded no injury and no significant spill in the community where it occurred.

“There was, however, significant damage to the marine storage vessel, MT Harcourt, which will impact production by about 10,000 barrels of oil per day,” he said.