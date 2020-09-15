The Federal Government should ensure adequate preparation before the introduction of the use of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) in the country, Prof. Wumi Iledare, a Professor of Petroleum Economics, has counselled.

Iledare, a former President, Nigerian Association of Energy Economics (NAEE), said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.

CNG – methane stored at high pressure is a fuel that can be used in place of gasoline, diesel fuel and Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG).

CNG combustion produces fewer undesirable gases than the aforementioned fuels.

NAN reports that the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, had announced that the use of CNG would soon begin in the country.

The minister had noted that CNG would reduce the burden of the high cost of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) following the deregulation of the downstream oil sector.

Iledare commended the Federal Government for the effort to introduce CNG, adding that ad hoc approach at solving a complex issue was not always the best.

“I commend the spirit and the dream but this is my frustration with ad hoc approach to resolving a complex issue.

“Where are the CNG plants, where is the road infrastructure to avoid accident with the use of inflammable fuel; where is the discipline in the society.

“Certainly, it is a noble goal but adequate preparation is important to achieve the desired goal,’’ he said.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), said it would soon begin activation of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) refill stations for motorists nationwide.

The NNPC’s Group Managing Director, Malam Mele Kyari said the idea was to support the ongoing initiatives by the Ministry of Petroleum Resources in providing alternative energy sources for Nigerians.

Kyari said that as an energy company with focus on cleaner and cheaper sources of fuel, NNPC would continue to work with stakeholders in the industry to provide viable alternatives to petrol. (NAN)