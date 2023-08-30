The Lagos State Government, on Wednesday, announced that the Blue Line Rail will start commercial operations on Monday, September 4, 2023.

The Blue Line Rail will move from Marina to Mile 2.

Speaking at the Blue Rail Line Terminal in Marina on Tuesday, the Managing Director, Lagos State Metropolitan Area Transport Authority, Mrs Abimbola Akinajo, said the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, is expected to be the first passenger at exactly 9am at the Marina station on Monday.

She added that from Tuesday, September 5, partial passenger operations will start from 6:30am to 10am, for morning peak; and for afternoon peak, from 4pm to 9:30pm.

These operations, according to Akinajo, will start with 12 trips for two weeks, which will later be increased up to 76 trips per day.