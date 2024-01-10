From Peter Okore, Umuahia

The Abia state commissioner for Information and Culture, Prince Okey Kanu has announced that the expansion of the Owerrinta and Onu-Imo roads in the Isialangwa South and Umuahia South LGAs, respectively, would commence very soon to facilitate the ease of doing business in the state.

He also said that adequate attention would be made to compensate those whose properties will be affected during the construction.

Prince Kanu who disclosed this during a media chat with journalists in Umuahia, said that as a result of the massive on-going road construction works in parts of the State, Abia has become a construction destination of the country.

He further explained that the measure is to give Abia a facelift and facilitate the ease of doing business in Abia, pointing out that in addressing the Owerrinta and Onuimo projects, due process would be followed to manage the displacement of individuals, drawing successful experience from the on-going Ossah- Okpara Square road, where communities and those affected were handled seamlessly. He said same process would be replicated in the Owerrinta and Onuimo projects.

The Commissioner emphasized that the smooth execution on Ossah road would serve as the State government’s blueprint for ensuring a similar positive outcome.” In the past no compensations were ever paid to individuals, groups or corporate bodies whose properties were affected during road or market constructions in Abia state”.

Said he:” Due process would be followed in terms those who would be displaced by the project. We’ve had an experience with Ossah road and we are aware of how smooth it was at Ossah, how we handled the communities there and and all those who were affected by the new road. The same thing will apply at Onuimo because Ossah road is the first phase, the second phase is Onuimo and that would come up in due course”.

Prince Kanu declared that the Governor has turned the State into a massive construction site, implementing road projects throughout the three Senatorial Zones of the State.

He said “The Zero Pothole Initiative” has metamorphosed into a policy of State.

“The Government has taken a position and it is now a policy that wherever any pothole is seen around the State, it would disappear in a matter of days and that will continue till the end of this administration,” he noted.

In the words of Kanu, Government has commenced the fencing of the Lokpanta Cattle Market and it would soon near completion.

He said it is a project that is very dear to government, adding that the Small Town Water Project would commence by first quarter of this year.

On power, the Commissioner said government is taking serious steps in ensuring that the power infracstructure in the State is gotten right.

“In terms of power, the government determined to ensure that we get the power sector right because power is a serious enabler for business. In that regard, government will be making some investments in that regard. Sometime early in the year, there will be some distributions of transformers around the State, particularly to the communities that have not got light for a long time” Kanu stated.

He said, the”Light- Up Abia Initiative” has taken route in Ohafia LGA,This government initiative started in Umuahia, extended it to Aba and now extended to Ohafia; soon to go round the State as time goes on.

Contributing, the commissioner for Power and Public Utilities, Mr Ikechukwu Monday said that plans are on the way to commence the replacement of faulty electricity transformers across the State, assuring that all affected areas would benefit from the gesture.