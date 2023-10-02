Africa Magic is set to premiere a new epic series, ‘Masquerades of Aniedo’ on Africa Magic Showcase (DStv 151 and GOtvSupa+ ch 12) on October 2.

The series is directed by the talented Femi Ogunsanwo and stars, Uzor Arukwe, Chukwu Martins, Adekunle ‘Abounce’ Fawole, Ikponwosa Gold, Uche Nwoko, Imoh Eboh, Mofehintola Jebutu among others. The original Africa Magic series will broadcast Mondays to Fridays at 8pm.

Speaking on the premiere of Masquerades of Aniedo, the Executive Head of Content and West Africa Channels, MultiChoice West Africa, Dr. Busola Tejumola, stated that Masquerade of Aniedo is a contemporary epic series which promises topnotch entertainment for the viewers on DStv and GOtv with a rich portrayal of culture and quality acting.

“Africa Magic continues to deepen our collective connection with our history and culture through great storytelling.

“We are excited to show these to our customers on DStv and also, our new audience on the GOtv Supa+ package, who have the opportunity to experience more entertaining local content. The series promises to be didactic and entertaining”, she added.

Tejumola also disclosed that DStv Compact and GOtv Supa+ customers currently have an open window access to Africa Magic Showcase as part of the Africa Magic 20th anniversary celebrations

Masquerades of Aniedo captures a searing story of revenge by a man who is unfairly disgraced by the community while asking for the hand of his love in marriage.

He vows to become the revered Masquerade, an ambition that unwittingly turns the peaceful state of Ofuobi to a chaotic community.

With ambition blinding him, Muna’s journey becomes a rollercoaster of twists and turns, where the pursuit of status and justice collide in unexpected ways.