Ex-Speaker, Ghali Na’Abba is dead

Adebayo Obajemu

A former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Umar Ghali Na’Abba has been reported dead at the age of 65 years. He died in Abuja according to report.

Ahmed Lawal, an aide to the deceased, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria( NAN) in a telephone interview on Wednesday in Kano.

According to Lawal, the fiery former speaker died in the early hours of Wednesday at the National Hospital, Abuja.

He was Speaker of the House of Representatives from 1999 to 2003. He emerged Speaker after the scandal of his predecessor Salisu Buhari which led to the exit of the latter.

He left behind one wife, 10 children and three grandchildren.

Details later