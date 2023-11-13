A graduate identified as Olutimain Ilenre has burnt his certificates, including his Bachelor of Arts, secondary school and NYSC certificates, as well as UTME result paper, noting that they were worthless.

In a video released on social media on Monday, the graduate of History and International Studies from Ajayi Crowther University attributed his decision to lack of job, stating that the current situation in the country has rendered his certificates useless.

“To get certificate in this country is like a waste of time,” he lamented.

He noted that even those who never went to school could now forge certificates, which according to him, means that it was no longer of any use going to school.

Ilenre regretted that since he graduated, he has been struggling for same opportunities with those who never went to school.