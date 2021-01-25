OBINNA EZUGWU

Imo State governor, Hope Uzodinma has imposed a 6pm to 6am curfew in 10 local government areas of the state, following a clash between a combined team of police and soldiers in Orlu, Imo state and members of the Eastern Security Network (ESN), a security apparatus set up by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

The clash on Monday, led to the death of at least four persons, while a number of buildings were burnt.

The affected local government areas are: Orlu, Orsu, Oru East, Oru West, Ideato North, Ideato South, Njaba, Isu, Nwangele and Nkwerre.

Uzodimma in a statewide broadcast also directed security agencies to fish out the perpetrators.

“This afternoon, I received a very disturbing report on the activities of a group of militants who unleashed a shooting spree in the Orlu area of the State, killing and maiming innocent citizen in the process,” he said.

“I am totally appalled by this sad report which appears to paint a picture of near breakdown of law and order in the Orlu area. The government condemns in its entirety this act of extreme hooliganism and brigandage. This is completely unacceptable to this administration. Those behind this callous barbarism will surely regret their actions.

“Consequently, I have directed the security agencies to fish out without fail, all those behind the carnage and immediately bring them to book. Let no one be in any doubt that the perpetrators of this wicked act will never escape justice. I assure them that they will pay for their cruelty against innocent people.

“As an interim measure to immediately restore the peace in Orlu zone, a dusk to dawn curfew (6pm to 6am) is hereby imposed in the following Local Government Areas of Orlu zone; namely: Orlu, Orsu, Oru East, Oru West, Ideato North, Ideao South, Njaba, Isu, Nwangele and Nkwerre.

“All law-abiding citizens are advised to comply strictly with the curfew as announced. Anyone caught violating the curfew will be treated as a suspect.

“The government wants to assure all Imo people that the situation in Orlu area is under control. Security operatives have been deployed on a 24-hour patrol of the zone. Equally, every security measure necessary has been put in place to ensure that law-abiding citizens can go about their businesses in the affected areas without any fear of molestation.

“The government sincerely condoles with the families of the bereaved and all the victims of the unfortunate incident. I assure them that those who committed the heinous crime against them and their loved ones will never go unpunished.”