Enugu tribunal dismisses NYSC certificate forgery case against Peter Mbah

The Enugu State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal has dismissed the NYSC certificate forgery case filed by People’s Redemption Party (PRP) against Peter Mbah, the state governor.

PRP had alleged that Mr Mbah was an ex-convict having entered into a plea bargain with the EFCC in the past.

PRP also pleaded that Mr Mbah should be disqualified for the NYSC discharge certificate forgery.

The tribunal dismissed the issue of plea bargain and forged NYSC discharge certificate based on the inability of the petitioner to provide certified true copies of the alleged documents and cannot rely on photocopies of documents.

The Tribunal chaired by Justice Kudirat Murayo Akano on Thursday held that the petitioner (PRP) failed to prove that the respondent (Peter Mbah) did not possess the minimum requirement to stand for election which is a school certificate or its equivalent.”

Another ground for the dismissal of PRP’s petition, according to the tribunal, is that the petitioner could not present polling agents’ results before the tribunal.

The court said the petitioner could not even state PRP’s score in the polling unit where he voted but based his highest number of votes on “oral hearsay.”