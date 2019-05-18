Enugu Airport shutdown an anti Igbo move that must be resisted – Uwazurike

Lawyer and former President Igbo think tank group, Aka Ikenga, Chief Goddy Uwazurike, has described as ‘satanic,’ the planned shutdown of Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu by the Federal Government, warning that such “anti Igbo move” will be resisted.

Uwazurike expressed shock at what he called “the dishonest attitude” of the Minister of State for Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika who announced the decision on Friday, noting that it is sad that the minister has chosen to shut down the airport as his parting gift to Ndigbo.

“The dishonest attitude of the Minister is shocking. The farewell gift to Ndigbo is manifesting itself in this satanic order by the outgoing minister!” Uwazurike said.

“This airport became international due to the efforts of the Igbo caucus in the National Assembly and concurrent action of a benevolent government. The government of today started threatening the very status of the airport with all kinds of obstructions. This kind of anti Igbo move must be resisted,” he concluded.

The Federal Government had on Friday said it planned to downgrade the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu or shut down the runway.

Senator Sirika who said this at the 2019 Stakeholders’ Forum, in Lagos, noted that the decision was taken in order to prevent an accident because the runway is too narrow.

“We may downgrade Enugu Airport in terms of its status as an international airport. The runway is terrible. I have been there three times, seen the governor of the state and told them what to do but nothing has happened,” the minister said.

“There are a market and an abattoir at the side of the runway and these attract birds. Of recent, Air Peace suffered a bird strike and this affected the airline, thank God there was no major incident.

“At the end of the runway, you have the government establishing a free trade zone at the centre. Enugu is to the East what Kaduna is to the North. When the government wanted to expand the runway to 60 metres long and 71 metres wide, there were few houses there and we were promised that they would be demolished and the owners compensated so we can have the improvement but now they have built more houses. Enugu would have to be closed down; that is the honest truth.”

The minister also stated that about N14 billion would be spent on the rehabilitation of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

According to him, the airport terminal was built to handle 200,000 passengers but is currently handling over 8,000,000 passengers.