The Energy Transition Plan of the Federal Government presents a unique opportunity for professional women to be at the forefront of their careers, Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation (STI), Dr Olorunnimbe Mamora, has said.

The Minister said this at the opening ceremony of the four-day 2022 National Conference and Annual General Meeting of the Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria (APWEN) in Abuja on Tuesday.

According to the minister, energy transition is a unique opportunity for professional women to be at the forefront of decisions and development of low carbon energy sources toward zero emission.

Mamora said it was also an opportunity for women to identify opportunities and businesses across the energy sector in Africa.

He, however, noted that for the transition to be successful, reports had shown that over 18 million jobs needed to be created in order to ensure sustainability and inclusion.

The minister added that more women were needed to work in the renewable energy sector space.

He said when considering the future of the economy, solar energy, green hydrogen and other renewable forms of energy were identified as the fuel of the future towards securing economic stability.

While pledging collaboration with the APWEN to achieve the energy transition plan, Mamora called on stakeholders to take advantage of the policies of government on energy transition to drive sustainable development in the country.

“The interesting thing is that this energy transition cannot take place without STI and government cannot and does not have the capacity to do it alone, which is why partnership is key,’’ the minister said.

Tasiu Gidari-Wudil, President of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), defined energy transition as the global energy’s sector shift from fossil-based systems of energy production and consumption to renewable energy.

Wudil said fossil fuel based energy consists of oil, natural gas and coal while renewable energy are derived from sources such as wind and solar, as well as lithium-ion batteries.

Represented by Mrs Margaret Oguntala, Deputy President of the NSE, Wudil pointed out that energy transition is a crucial enabler of sustainable development as well as climate resilience.

“In return, it will create new jobs, stimulate growth and harvest social and health benefits.

“More so, the increasing penetration of renewable energy into the energy supply mix and the onset of electrification and improvements in energy storage are all key drivers of the energy transition,’’ he said.

The NSE president further said that the transition would come with its challenges arising from new technologies while also improving on existing ones.

Dr Elizabeth Eterigho, President of APWEN, said that the association, in its 39 years of existence, had inspired young girls into Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) by sponsoring competitions and giving awards.

“This year 2022, we introduced a program tagged FunSTEM. It is observed that STEM teaching in public schools, particularly in upper primary and junior secondary school has not been effective.

“For many children, just being in school does not mean that they are learning, which implies that these children are not developing the skills they need to successfully transit to become fulfilled in life.

“Girls deserve to access education that prepares them for the jobs of the future and to be ready and equipped to participate in the Fourth Industrial Revolution,’’ she said.

She also spoke about the aims, objectives, mission, vision, plans and various accomplishments of the association.

The APWEN president said the theme of the conference: “JUST Energy Transition: An Enabler for Sustainable Development in Nigeria” was apt; however, the transition of the energy sector would require significant investments.

A guest speaker, Simbi Wabote, Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board(NCDMB), gave a presentation on: “JUST Energy Transition Strategy in Africa: An Enabler of Sustainable Development in Nigeria.”

Represented by Silas Ajimijaye, NCDMB’s Research and Statistics Manager, Wabote said in transition fuel, Nigeria is among the top 10 economies in hydrocarbon resources with 37 billion barrels reserves and 206 standard cubic foot gas.

He said with 145 Kilowatt hour energy consumption, Nigeria ranks 132 in global per capita energy consumption ranking.

“Before we transition, sufficiency is the platform. We need the infrastructure, the frame work, the technology to generate enough energy for Nigeria,’’ Wabote said.

High point of the event was the conferment of “Unmatched Dedication Award” to the minister for his commitment and support for the APWEN.(NAN)