Nation

Endure today's hardship for great future, Seyi Tinubu tells Nigerians
Nation

Residents chant anti Tinubu songs as cost of living protest rocks Ibadan

Nation

Economic hardship: Labour declares nationwide mass protest

Education Nation

Two years after, Redeemer’s varsity Law graduates face uncertain fate

Health Nation

Falling cost of IVF gives hope to more couples struggling with infertility

Nation

Exposed! Things dubious pastors, imams do to desperate miracle seekers

Nation

Leave our Monarch alone, Igbajo ruling houses tell Gov Adeleke

Nation

Gov Otti appoints Okorodudu, Nwabueze, Awosika-Fapetu, others as chair, members of ABSU panel

Health Nation

Gov Otti pledge support as NOA sites national eye centres in Abia

Nation

Rescue us from herdsmen, Oyo farmers beg Gov Makinde, Seun of Ogbomosho

Nation

Endure today’s hardship for great future, Seyi Tinubu tells Nigerians

Published

2 hours ago

on

Endure today's hardship for great future, Seyi Tinubu tells Nigerians

Seyi Tinubu, son of President Bola Tunubu has asked Nigerians to endure current economic hardship as according to him, it would pave the way for greater future.

According to Seyi, enduring the trying time was necessary for Nigeria to have a better future, adding that the president’s recent tough decisions should have been taken years ago.

The president’s son expressed optimism for the future, noting that that although challenges persist, the nation’s outlook is promising.

He conveyed this message in a post he shared on his Instagram handle on Monday.

Using the hashtag #OurGenerationWillYieldTheFruitsOfThisHardship, Seyi Tinubu quoted his father, Bola Tinubu, saying, “There is no joy in seeing the people of this nation shoulder burdens that should have been shed years ago.

“I wish today’s difficulties did not exist. But we must endure if we are to reach the good side of our future.”

 

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: ezugupatricko@gmail.com

