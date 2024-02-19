Seyi Tinubu, son of President Bola Tunubu has asked Nigerians to endure current economic hardship as according to him, it would pave the way for greater future.

According to Seyi, enduring the trying time was necessary for Nigeria to have a better future, adding that the president’s recent tough decisions should have been taken years ago.

The president’s son expressed optimism for the future, noting that that although challenges persist, the nation’s outlook is promising.

He conveyed this message in a post he shared on his Instagram handle on Monday.

Using the hashtag #OurGenerationWillYieldTheFruitsOfThisHardship, Seyi Tinubu quoted his father, Bola Tinubu, saying, “There is no joy in seeing the people of this nation shoulder burdens that should have been shed years ago.

“I wish today’s difficulties did not exist. But we must endure if we are to reach the good side of our future.”

Advertisement

News continues after this Advertisement