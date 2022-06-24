The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Friday dashed Senate President Ahmad Lawan’s hope of returning to the Senate when it confirmed Bashir Machina as the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Yobe North Senatorial District in the coming general elections in 2023.

It would be recalled that Machina had won unopposed a primary organised by the party in May.

However, the leadership of the APC had put pressure on Machina to step down for Lawan who had contested the party’s presidential primary in Abuja but lost to former Lagos governor, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Machina, however, insisted that he would not withdraw for Lawan.

Despite Machina’s insistence, the APC submitted Lawan’s name to INEC as its senatorial candidate for Yobe North, with its national chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, insisting that the senate president contested a senatorial primary organised by the party.

The APC chairman also warned Machina over his comments on the party’s senatorial ticket for the district.

However, the electoral umpire in a report published on Friday, comfirmed Machina as having won the APC senatorial primary for Yobe North with 289 votes.

The document was signed and stamped with the date, June 23, 2022.

Confirming the genuineness of the document, Rotimi Oyekanmi, chief press secretary to the INEC chairman, said the document is from the commission.

“It’s our document,” he stated.

According to the document, the primary, which held on May 28, was monitored by INEC officials and security agents and was done via open-secret ballot.

The result of the exercise was also said to have been “generally acccepted”.