Encourage local production to boost e-commerce, startup urges govt

Adebayo Obajemu

The founder of Oke Arin markethub, Mr Olu Jacobs, has tasked the government to ramp up local production capacity to enhance e-commerce efficiency.

He stated this during the recent launch of Oke Arin markethub.com, an app created for easy bulk shopping.

Jacobs said the ability to procure products in bulk, at market prices, would help to streamline operations, and better service to customers.

According to Jacobs, the power of the Oke Arin markethub lies in its simplicity as it eliminates the complexities of traditional supply chains, granting you direct access to a wide variety of products.

He said, “The concept of bulk purchasing is not merely a convenience, it is a solution to the challenges that many of us face in daily lives.

“We are standing on the verge of a revolution of market. 50 per cent of the market in Lagos has been taken over by foreigners. The market hub is created with a huge vision to deliver and revolutionise the way the market operates, the open market in Nigeria is full of chaos and hurdles.”

In her remark, the Chief Executive Officer of Advantage Health Africa, Mrs Adebola Adebakin, admonished the government to draw closer to start-ups for better understanding and cooperation.

She stated, “In a world marked by innovation, where technology continues to shape the way we live and work, Oke Arin MarketHub sets itself apart with her laser focus on bulk purchases. In a world where time is a precious commodity and efficiency is paramount, this approach addresses a critical need for many of us.