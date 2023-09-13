Another Nigerian, Tonye Solomon, has set a Guinness World Records by climbing 150 steps to the top of a 250-foot (76-metre) tall radio mast while expertly keeping control of the ball atop his head.

Solomon achieved the feat last month, Guinness World Records announced on Twitter Wednesday.

Solomon actually set the record on 10 August in Yenagoa, capital of Bayelsa State. It took GWR more than a month to officially acknowledge the feat.

According to GWR, Tonye had walked 60 km (37 mi) with a football on his head from Amassoma to Yenagoa in Bayelsa State.

Many Nigerians doubted the authenticity of his story.

“So, to prove them wrong, Tonye decided to demonstrate his skills by setting a Guinness World Records title for the most steps climbed on a ladder while balancing a football on the head.

He successfully achieved the dizzying feat last month, GWR said.

Solomon said he wanted to set this record to challenge himself and “inspire others to do great things”.

Many Nigerians have written their names in the Guinness World Records, Hilda Baci, a chef, recently recognised for the longest cook-a-thon.

Some other Nigerians who have made the records are Fela Kuti, for the highest number of albums as a solo artist, Steven Keshi, Wizkid, Bose Omolayo, Haruna Abdulazeez.

Other are Peter Aho, Bayo Omoboriowo, Vincent Okezie.

More than 45 Nigerians have made it to the GWR so far.