Emmanuel Ijewere, former ICAN president is dead

Emmanuel Ijewere, former president of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), is dead.

The institute’s Senior Manager, Corporate Communications Directorate, Dare Muyiwa, disclosed this on Friday.

“It was learnt that Ijewere gave up the ghost on Thursday, after a prolonged battle with a terminal illness,” Muyiwa said.

Before his demise, Ijewere, one of Nigeria’s most prominent businessmen, had a wide range of interests and experience in banking, finance, and agriculture.

Ijewere who was the 32nd president of ICAN, led the institute from 1996 to 1997 and also served as the president of notable organisations such as the Institute of Directors, and the Nigerian Red Cross.

Born in 1946, the late Ijewere also served as chairman and director in many companies.

He was the pioneer chairman of the Agriculture and Food Security Commission and also the director of the defunct Modified Value-Added Tax Committee in 1993.

The late ICAN president was a member of several associations including the National Economic Forum, International Investment Council, and Agricultural Transformation Implementation Council.

He also served as a resource person on agriculture to the transition committee of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Ijewere was the president of the Nigeria Agribusiness Group, the umbrella organisation for Nigerian Agriculture, until his death.