Emir Sanusi meets head of Niger Republic junta

Muhammad Sanusi II, the 14th emir of Kano, on Wednesday, met with the Niger Republic coup leader, General Abdourahmane Tchiani, in Niamey, the capital city, to discuss the current political impasse occasioned by the recent coup in the country.

Sanusi was accompanied by the Sultan of Damagaram as part of the Dialogue process initiated by ECOWAS.

This comes after the regional body’s seven-day ultimatum to the military junta to restore ousted President Muhammed Bazoum to office expired on Sunday.