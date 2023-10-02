By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

The Chief of Staff to Osun State governor, Alhaji Kazeem Akinleye has described the member representing Ede North/Ede South/Egbedore/Ejigbo federal constituency, Hon. Bamidele Salam as an embodiment of true representative, just as he congratulated him on his 54th birthday anniversary.

Akinleye in a congratulatory message issued and personally signed by him, lauded the giant strides of Salam in developing the federal constituency through qualitative representation, adding that his development agenda for his constituents that has yielded tremendously cannot be overlooked.

The Osun CoS also described Hon. Salam as a quintessential personality whose intellectual capability can never be quantified.

He attributed his success as a federal lawmaker to his humility and diligence which according to him has accorded him many accolades in and outside the state.

He said Bamidele Salam is a reliable and astute politician of core values and an embodiment of knowledge.

“I, on behalf of my family and political associates wishes to congratulate Hon. Bamidele Salam on the occasion of your 54th birthday anniversary. I pray to God almighty to bestowed on you long life and prosperity to do more exploits for the development of humanity. Congratulations my big brother”