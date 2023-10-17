By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

Osun state Commissioner for Women Affairs, Hon. Ayobola Fadeyi Awolowo has been described as an Elegant woman of Substance and vibrant woman of note.

This is according to the Chief of Staff to Osun state governor, Alhaji Kazeem Akinleye, who celebrated the commissioner on her birthday anniversary.

According to the Chief of Staff, Hon. Ayobola Awolowo is a true woman of virtue, who has demonstrated her zeal for development of the state through her rigorous and diligence to service to humanity.

He said her commitment to nation building and state development is of ultimate volume.

Akinleye described her as an active team member of Imole transparent administration benefit of which Osun Indigenes are reaping today.

“I, on behalf of my family and political associates congratulate you on your birthday anniversary today. I pray to God to bestow on you the enablement to do more exploits in service to humanity”