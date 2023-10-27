Elections are over, we must now move forward - Jonathan

Former president Goodluck Jonathan has noted that the country must now move forward from the 2023 general election.

Jonathan who handed over to Muhammadu Buhari in 2015, spoke in Abuja after meeting with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to congratulate him on his victory at the Supreme Court.

Reacting to the Supreme Court verdict which upheld the victory of Bola Tinubu, Jonathan noted that elections are over, urging all political leaders to come together to move the country forward.

“The country must move forward. Elections are over so we must move forward. Prof Lumumba emphasized the need for Nigeria to take a lead in Africa when he spoke in one of our programmes. We have challenges economically now but we still have what it takes to lead, ” he said.

“These are some of the issues I will continue to have conversations with Mr president including briefing him my on all my foreign programmes because they are not personal issues.

“Traditionally if a former president goes outside the country for continental or regional programmes, even some national you come home and tell Mr President. So that’s the tradition. Most of the time when you see me, it’s one of the things that we must do to move Nigeria forward, to move ECOWAS forward, and to move the African continent forward. We need to bring everybody, all our political leaders, including the former presidents together”.