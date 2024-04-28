Connect with us

Politics

'Ekwu eme governor,' Abia pensioners hail Otti for paying full pension as promised
Advertisement

Politics

Sen. Oyewumi inspects road project, assures of improved infrastructure in Osun West

Politics

Senator Ayogu Eze is dead

Politics

2023 polls: APC supporters suppressed, Igbo, non-Yoruba voters in Lagos - US report

Politics

Yoruba want to secede from Nigeria, we don't want restructuring - Prof Akintoye

Politics

Wike's loyalist, Adango rejects redeployment, quits Fubara’s cabinet

Politics

Gov Fubara moves against Wike's men in strategic cabinet reshuffle

Politics

Gov Aliyu dethrones 15 Sokoto traditional rulers

Politics

'Fake news,' Abia govt says newly constructed road in Aba not washed away by rain

Politics

EFCC chair vows to ensure Yahaya Bello faces trial

Politics

‘Ekwu eme governor,’ Abia pensioners hail Otti for paying full pension as promised

Published

9 hours ago

on

'Ekwu eme governor,' Abia pensioners hail Otti for paying full pension as promised

Celebrations are ongoing in many homes and families in Abia State today following the fulfillment of a promise made by the state governor, Dr. Alex Otti to pensioners.

The pensioners, who before the coming of Governor Alex Otti, had been in grief and mourning, have reason to celebrate once again within a space of one month.

Having received the pension arrears owed them for several years by the immediate past administration and PDP government in Abia, last month, the pensioners are today dancing and singing songs of joy with thanksgiving to God for wiping away their tears, using their “God-sent Governor”, Dr. Otti.

News continues after this Advertisement

AS earlier promised by Governor Otti that pensioners in Abia would henceforth, on or before the 28th of every month, beginning this April, will be receiving their full pensions, the pensioners have since Saturday, April 27, 2024 started getting alerts for their entitlements.

Below are some of the joyful testimonials from the elder citizens.

'Ekwu eme governor,' Abia pensioners hail Otti for paying full pension as promised

'Ekwu eme governor,' Abia pensioners hail Otti for paying full pension as promised

'Ekwu eme governor,' Abia pensioners hail Otti for paying full pension as promised

 

News continues after this Advertisement
News continues after this Advertisement
Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *