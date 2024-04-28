Celebrations are ongoing in many homes and families in Abia State today following the fulfillment of a promise made by the state governor, Dr. Alex Otti to pensioners.

The pensioners, who before the coming of Governor Alex Otti, had been in grief and mourning, have reason to celebrate once again within a space of one month.

Having received the pension arrears owed them for several years by the immediate past administration and PDP government in Abia, last month, the pensioners are today dancing and singing songs of joy with thanksgiving to God for wiping away their tears, using their “God-sent Governor”, Dr. Otti.

AS earlier promised by Governor Otti that pensioners in Abia would henceforth, on or before the 28th of every month, beginning this April, will be receiving their full pensions, the pensioners have since Saturday, April 27, 2024 started getting alerts for their entitlements.

Below are some of the joyful testimonials from the elder citizens.

