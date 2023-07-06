The government of Ekiti State has banned a group known as Sugartee from organizing its planned three days kissing marathon to set a new Guinness World Record.

The group had planned on setting a new 72 hours kiss-a-ton Guinness World record at an event scheduled to hold at a popular amusement park in Ado, Ekiti state capital.

The Ekiti State Government has however banned the event.

In a letter addressed to the Ekiti State Hoteliers Association dated July 3, 2023, by the State’s Ministry of Arts, Culture, and Tourism, signed by the Ministry’s Director of Tourism, Adebanji Adelusi, the State government threatened to sanction any facility that hosts the event.

The letter partly reads, “Kiss-a-thon” as an event is not only absurd, immoral, unhealthy, and capable of denigrating the image of Ekiti, it is a programme that runs counter to the values of the people of the state and, therefore, capable of plunging our youths morally backward.”