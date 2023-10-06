Eight killed in Osun communal clash

Not less than eight individuals were on Thursday, feared killed on following a communal clash involving the people of Ilobu and Ifon communities in Osun State.

According to reports, those killed were hit by stray bullets fired by the security operatives deployed to the affected communities, following the resumption of hostilities.

The Otun-Jagun of Ilobu, Chief Leke Ogunsola, who spoke to newsmen on behalf of Ilobu community said four lives, including a baby, had been lost to the crisis on the side of the town.

He also lamented the refusal of the security agents deployed to go into the areas in the two communities.

“The government intervention is not enough because of security agencies that were drafted to the area stationed themselves at Ojutu bridge. They didn’t enter the town where the clashes happened. So far, from Ilobu community, we have recorded four fatalities including a baby,” Ogunsola said.

The casualty figure on the side of Ifon people could not be immediately obtained but pictures of four different corpses allegedly hit by stray bullets of security agents were sent to our correspondent by the residents of the town.

The Secretary, Ifon-Orolu Progressive Union, Board of Trustees, Prince Jide Akinyooye, who addressed journalists on behalf of the Ifon community, said several houses were razed during the attack on the town.

He said, “The gazette that ceded parts of the land belonging to Ifon to Ilobu during Rauf Aregbesola’s regime has been causing the crisis. We are in danger. We have tried to avoid reprisal but the refusal of the police to act may lead to another thing. Several houses were burnt.”

Meanwhile, Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has directed that none of the two communities should be seen near the disputed land.

Speaking at the ‘Ipade Imole’ – a public enlightenment programme organised by his administration held in Osogbo on Thursday, Adeleke said, “I have given a directive that nobody should be seen on the disputed land. Anybody they see there should be arrested and prosecuted. The state government has taken over the disputed land.

“The kings and leaders should come together. By the time the government takes over all your land, reality will dawn on you. I have informed the Chief of Army Staff, Taoreed Lagbaja, who hails from Ilobu. We have given a standing order to the soldiers to be in charge.”

As a result of the crises, many residents of Ilobu and Ifon communities have fled their houses.