Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has urged muslims the faithful not to stop praying for his administration, while calling for unity and peaceful coexistence among all residents of the state.

In a statement by his Spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, the Governor congratulated muslims in the state and in Nigeria at large on the occasion of Eid-el-Fitr celebration, wishing them a fruitful celebration.

“Congratulations to my muslim brethen for seeing yet another eid-el-fitr celebration. In the last 30 days, we have fasted and prayed for both ourselves, family and nation.

News continues after this Advertisement

“I want to urge you all to keep praying for us, pray for our administration, prayers are never too much and the Yoruba people will always say what is already good needs prayer and the one that is yet to be, also needs prayer.

“Lets also make make sure that now and beyond, we live in unity because united we stand and divided we fall”, the Governor stated.

The Governor also expressed commitment to the speedy completion of the Muslim Pilgrim Camp adding that his administration is committed to the completion of every project.

News continues after this Advertisement