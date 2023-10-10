After the back and forth over the alleged invasion of the residence of musician, John Njeng Njeng, alias Skales by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the agency has said it arrested two suspected internet fraudsters in his residence.

Skales had earlier alleged that EFCC operatives invaded him residence in Lekki area of Lagos, an allegation the commission initially denied.

The musician subsequently shared CCTV footage of the alleged invasion, and in a subsequent tweet, alleged that an official of the commission threatened him over his social media posts.

“Now one of them whose name is femi called me threatening that he can rope me into something because of my outburst on social media,” he alleged.

“An outburst caused by the unprofessional manner in which they gained entry into my home at 4am , while i had my 6 month old child & her mum sleepin.”

Amid the claims and counter claims, the commission in a statement via its X handle on Tuesday afternoon, said it’s operatives on Tuesday, October 10, 2023, “arrested two suspected internet fraudsters at House F10, Victoria Crest 4, Lekki, Lagos.”

The suspects, according to the statement, are Udemba Chukwuemeka (a.k.a Jody) and Jamal Jamiu Onasola (a.k.a. Jamal) and “were arrested at the residence of a musician: John Njeng Njeng (a.k.a Skales).”

The commission further said, “The two suspects, suspected of being involved in dating scam, described Njeng as their ” mentor”. While Chukwuemeka has been in Njeng’s residence for two years, Onasola has only stayed there for few months.

“They will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.”