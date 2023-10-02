EFCC obtains warrant to arrest Diezani

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has obtained an arrest warrant against Diezani Alison-Madueke, former minister of petroleum resources, as it begins the process of her extradition from the United Kingdom back to Nigeria, to face the 13-count charges bordering on money laundering levelled against her by the agency.

The commission which announced this on Monday, further revealed that a money laundering charges for which Alison-Madueke is answerable to the EFCC cover jurisdictions in Dubai – the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Nigeria.

Diezani appeared before the Westminster Magistrates Court in London over an alleged £100,000 bribe.

The district judge, Michael Snow, granted Alison-Madueke a £70,000 bail and further imposed other terms on the former minister including an 11 pm to 6 am curfew, an electronic tag to be worn by her at all times and a £70,000 surety to be paid before she could leave the court building.