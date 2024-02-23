Connect with us

Published

19 seconds ago

on

EFCC, JTF arrest 115 BDC operators, recover N110m, $8,368 in Enugu

 

Operatives of the Enugu Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in conjunction with a security Joint Task Force comprising five teams from the Nigeria Police Force and three teams from the Nigeria Customs Service on Wednesday, arrested 115 suspected currency racketeers in Enugu State.

The suspects, according to a statement from the commission, comprises of 113 males and two females and were arrested in a sting operation at Owerri Road, Ogui, Enugu State, following credible intelligence about some bureau de change operators, currency speculators and street hawkers operating illegal foreign exchange markets in that environment.

According to the release, items recovered from them include: N110, 700,000.00 ( One Hundred and Ten Million, Seven Hundred Thousand Naira only), $8,368.00( Eight Thousand, Three Hundred and Sixty Eight United States Dollars), £145.00( One Hundred and Forty Five Pounds), €2,725( Two Thousand, Seven Hundred Twenty Five Euros), 900 South African Rands, 32,000.00 CFA, 100 Turkiya, and 500 Bank Mozambique currencies in different denominations.

A safe abandoned by one of the street hawkers was also recovered. Preliminary investigation showed that some of the suspects are foreigners from Niger Republic. They would soon be charged to court.

