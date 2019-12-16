EFCC invasion of Sun office an act of lawlessness – Uwazurike, Uko

Lawyer and president emeritus of Igbo think tank group, Aka Ikenga, Chief Goddy Uwazurike and Evangelist Elliot Uko, founder, Igbo Youth Movement and Secretary, Eastern Consultative Assembly (ECA) have taken turns to lampoon the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over its invasion and sealing off of the Apapa Lagos office of the Sun Newspapers limited.

In a statement sent to Business Hallmark on Sunday, Uwazurike described the invasion as an act of lawlessness and warned the President Muhammadu Buhari led Federal Government against imposing ‘dictatorship’ on the media.

He noted hat the Sun Newspaper is an entity that is different from Senator Orji Uzo Kalu, publisher of the newspaper who was jailed for 12 years last week for corruption, while pointing out that the newspaper is presently in court with the federal government and advised the anti corruption agency to wait for the outcome of the court case.

“The invasion of the premises of the media house, Sun newspapers , is an anachronistic action reminiscent of the military era,” Uwazurike said.

“The society is not static and the government agencies must not impose dictatorship on the 4th estate of realm. The publishing company is a juristic person and must be distinguished from the person of the chairman. That is why everyone is liable for its action.

“I am aware that the federal government agency charged with crime investigation is in court with the Sun newspapers Ltd. Having submitted to the jurisdiction of the court, the EFCC must await the judgment or the orders of the court before sealing up the Sun newspapers Ltd. For the avoidance of doubt, the conviction of Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has no legal relationship with the invasion of the premises of the media house.

“The officers in the government of Mohammadu Buhari swore to uphold the constitution. I ask for nothing less than Justice. Executive lawlessness as stated by Justice C.A Oputa of the Supreme Court in the celebrated case of Ojukwu vs Governor of Lagos , must not be tolerated today. Oputa and his colleagues in the military era had the courage to uphold justice. The judiciary of today must do likewise,” he concluded.

Similarly, Evangelist Uko in a statement said the move was part of an attempt to cripple Sun Newspapers ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

“The frightening reports that EFCC visited, marked and informed the management and staff, of plans to take over and shut down Sun newspapers is unbelievable and the beginning of the long awaited season of anomy predicted by sundry prophets and seers and definitely the heart desire of all agents of doom and elements who do not wish Nigeria well,” Uko said.

“The devil and his demons are obviously rejoicing that the day has finally come. Fear has seized the land. Tomorrow has become unpredictable. Lovers of war, horror and anarchy are smiling. Rumour merchants are grinning, mocking us all, chanting: we told you people it will inevitably come to this! Sun today, who tomorrow.

“Not in the wildest imaginations of even the worst pessimist, could anyone contemplate that a day would ever come, in this 21st century, that a court judgement over supposed corrupt dealings of a politician, in this case, a former governor, could lead to the targeting the most popular newspaper in the country.

“If the plan to crush the newspaper, or at least forcefully change the ownership is real, then the long awaited era of the JUNTA predicted by naysayers at the beginning of this regime has eventually arrived.Those who mocked the nation: ‘you people don’t know this man, you will soon see pepper.’

“We can only hope that’s not true. Nobody would believe shutting down the Sun newspapers is not actually about the politics of 2023,nobody. It will be difficult,if not impossible to convince anyone that the court found it impossible to punish ex governor Orji Uzor Kalu, without laying hands on Nigeria’s most colourful newspaper.

“Any body or cabal,who targets to cripple Sun newspapers ahead 2023,without considering the far reaching consequences of such action,can only be displaying a total lack of knowledge over the complex ethnic composition of Nigeria and the very sensitive nature of our politics. The fellows are also ignorant of the general mood in the land. That would be so unfortunate.

“The faltering economy, the joblessness in the land, a stubborn insurgency in the North east, agitation for secession in the east, terror from armed bandits everywhere, protests for revolution still simmering, very loud complaints over disobedience to court orders, hunger, anger and emotion running high all over the country.Add these to the rumours that this government is desperate to clampdown on free speech and shut down free press, what everyone sees, is an unpleasant cocktail of fear, a clear case of a government seemingly overwhelmed by a landslide, pleading for an earthquake. God forbid.

“Whoever set this in motion, should go back to sleep and please wake up from the right side of the bed,before this bad dreams turns into a nightmare.

“Shutting down the Sun Newspapers even for a minute is a dangerously wild idea that should not even be contemplated. Forceful takeover is worse. Even school children know that a thriving news medium should not be drawn into war against corruption on a politician, unless the actors are no longer pretending over 2023 political battle.There is no wisdom in opening war fronts every where. That actually, will be deliberately twisting the tail of a sleeping angry lion.Even a mad man has relatives.”