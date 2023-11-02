EFCC bans night sting operations

The Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr. Ola Olukoyede has directed that night time sting operations be stopped in all the Commands of the Commission.

This, he said is in line with the newly-reviewed procedures on arrest and bail of suspects by the Commission, a statement by Dele Oyewale, Head, Media & Publicity said on Wednesday.

He gave the directive in Abuja on Wednesday, November 1, 2023 in reaction to the arrest of 69 suspected internet fraudsters by operatives of the Ibadan Zone of the Commission in Ile-Ife, Osun State. Already, many of the suspects duly profiled by the Command have been released, while profiling of suspects yet un-released will be completed, without further delay.

The assured the public that it will not relent in its adherence to the rule of law, in the exercise of its mandate.