EFCC arrests 48 suspected internet scammers in Delta

Operatives of the Benin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Friday, arrested 48 suspected internet fraudsters in Asaba, Delta State.

The commission disclosed this in a statement via its official X handle on Monday.

The statement said the suspects were arrested at different locations in Asaba following intelligence on their suspicious activities.

The statement added that the suspects have made useful statements and will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.

Items recovered at the points of arrest include nine exotic cars: three Mercedes-Benz GLK 350, a Toyota Camry SE, two Lexus RX 350, two Toyota Camry LE, Mercedes Benz GLA 250 4Matic, phones, and laptops.