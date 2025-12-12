EFCC arraigns Ngige over alleged N2.2bn fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Friday arraigned former Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, over alleged fraud amounting to N2,261,722,535.84. The arraignment took place at the Gwarinpa Division of the Federal Capital Territory High Court.

According to the charge sheet, dated October 31 and filed by Senior Advocate of Nigeria Sylvanus Tahir and five EFCC lawyers, Ngige is accused of abusing his office by awarding multiple contracts to companies linked to his associates while serving as the supervising minister of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) between September 2015 and May 2023.

Alleged contract awards

Seven consultancy, training, and supply contracts worth N366.47 million were allegedly awarded to Cezimo Nigeria Limited, linked to an associate.

Eight contracts valued at N583.68 million were reportedly granted to Zitacom Nigeria Limited, another company tied to an associate.

Eight contracts worth N362.04 million were allegedly awarded to Jeff & Xris Limited, connected to his associate Nwosu Chukwunwike.

Four contracts totaling N668.14 million were allegedly influenced in favour of Olde English Consolidated Limited.

Four contracts valued at N161.60 million were reportedly awarded to Shale Atlantic Intercontinental Services Limited, owned by Uzoma Igbonwa.

Alleged receipt of monetary gifts

Ngige is also accused of accepting gifts from NSITF contractors between May and June 2022:

N38.65 million from Cezimo Nigeria Limited via his campaign organisation

N55.00 million from Zitacom Nigeria Limited through his scholarship scheme

N26.13 million from Jeff & Xris Limited

The EFCC said these actions contravene Sections 17(a) and 19 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000. Ngige is expected to enter his plea when the case is called.