Education, best way to counter Boko Haram ideology – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has praised the efforts of outgoing administration of Governor Kashim Shettima of Borno in promoting education as counter strategy to Boko Haram ideology and insurgency. Malam Garba Shehu, the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, in a statement, said the president gave the commendation at the inauguration of six model schools built by Borno state government in Maiduguri, on Thursday. The schools among the 40 world class facilities established to provide quality education to mostly children of the poor, and those turned orphans by the 10-year insurgency in the state.

The President said expansion of educational facilities in the state was the best response to Boko Haram’s actions to stifle education, especially that of the girl child. “This is a wise response to Boko Haram terrorism. Education plays a significant and remedial role in the efforts to provide equal opportunity and achieve a higher standard of living for citizens,” he said.

The President commended the outgoing governor for achieving so much in provision of infrastructure, expansion of educational opportunities, especially for the girl-child, improving health facilities and stimulating the manufacturing sector in spite of distractions by Boko Haram. In his remarks, Shettima said the entire state remained eternally grateful to the President for the succor he brought by providing good and responsive leadership. “We are grateful for the succor he brought to our people. Nigeria has never had a leader with as much passion and love for Borno State,” he said.

The governor expressed optimism that the state’s massive investment in education of education would pay off in due course. At the event, the Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar Ibn Umar Garbai extolled President Buhari’s leadership qualities, and his passion for empowering ordinary Nigerians through youth programmes, investments in agriculture, provision of stable power and security. While condoling with the Armed Forces on loss of officers and men, he promised a regular update by traditional rulers on all security threats.

President Buhari commissioned schools with boarding facilities for about 1,200 students, while 1,000 will be day students. The schools will provide free education, uniforms, sandals and two meals for students while non-boarding students will get bicycles. Two of the schools inaugurated by the president were named “Muhammadu Buhari Academy,” and “Yemi Osinbajo Primary School”. Six of the schools were named after Am. Babagana Kingibe, a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation.