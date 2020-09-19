OBINNA EZUGWU

Former national chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole swept his Etsako ward 10 in Saturday’s governorship election in the Edo State with the APC and its candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu scoring a total of 1201, while the incumbent governor and candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) scored zero votes.

Results so far announced below:

Ward 10, Unit 1, Etsako West LGA (Oshiomhole’s PU)

APC – 1201

PDP – 0

ADP- 1

Valid vote: 1201

Void vote: 9

Registered votes: 1844

Unused Paper: 633

Etsako-East LGA Ward: 001 PU: 1

Reg Voters: 1,045

Acr Voters: 366

APC: 227

PDP: 127

Valid: 359

Rejected: 7

Vote cast: 366

Ward 10 Unit 10, Ugboha of Esan South-East LGA.(Sergius Ogun’s unit)

PDP 296

APC 64

Etsako-East LGA Ward: 001 PU: 9

Reg Voters: 1,223

Acr Voters: 329

APC: 215

PDP: 103

Valid: 321

Rejected: 1

Vote cast: 322

Etsako-East LGA, Ward: 001 PU: 8

Reg Voters: 1,114

Acr Voters: 395

APC: 163

PDP: 214

Valid: 379

Rejected: 16

Total Vote cast: 395

Etsako-East LGA Ward: 001 – Agenebode, PU: 009 (Egbadu 2)

APC:215

PDP:103

Etsako-East LGA, Ward: 001 PU: 4

Acredited Voters 267

APC: 148

PDP: 100

Rejected 03

Vote cast: 257

Etsako East: Eramhe Primary School, Okpella III. Ward 7, PU: 3b

ADC: 1

APC: 109

PDP: 183

Etsako East: Eramhe Primary School, Okpella III. Ward 7, PU: 3a

APC: 126

PDP: 126

Void: 7

PU 002, Ward 01, Esan North-East LGA.

ADP –1

APC — 97

PDP — 129

PU 06 Ward 01 Ovia Southwest LG

APC: 70

PDP 51

PU 007, Okozuwa Prim School, Ovia Southwest LGA

APC: 48

PDP: 142

Ward 03, Etsako Central

APC 78

PDP 78

PU Ward 03, Obabaifo, Umaza, Ovia Southwest.

ADP 1

APC 105

PDP 72

Ward 4, Unit 2, Owan West

ADC 1

ADP 1

APC 71

PDP 79

SDP 1

Ward 5, Unit 5. Eguare Primary School, Irrua, Esan Central LGA

APC 101

PDP 204

ADP 3

NNPP 1

ADC 1

INVALID 4

Results From Esan North East LGA, Ward: Uzea (06)

Polling Unit: Uzea Olinlin Primary School V ( 007 )

APC – 41

PDP – 63

Rejected Votes- 1

Total Of Valid- 104

Total Of Used- 121

4:02pm, Results From Esan North East LGA.

Ward: Uzea (06), Polling Unit: Uzea Olinlin Primary School IV (006)

APC – 30

PDP – 52

ADP – 2

Rejected Votes- 1

Total Of Valid- 84

Total Of Used- 83

Ward: Uzea (06) Polling Unit: Uzea Olinlin Primary School III (005)

APC – 58

PDP – 44

Rejected Votes- 6

Total Of Valid- 102

Total Of Used- 108

Polling Unit: Uzea Olinlin Primary School III (005)

APC – 58

PDP – 44

Rejected Votes- 6

Total Of Valid- 102

Total Of Used- 108

Uzea (06), Polling Unit: Uzea Olinlin Primary School II (004)

APC – 37

PDP – 83

Rejected Votes- 1

Total Of Valid- 120

Total Of Used- 121

Result of PU 5, Uselu Sec. School, Uselu II, Uselu Ward, Egor LG, Ward 04

PU 07, Big Joe Motors Aduwawa Ikopba/Okha LG

ADP: 5

APC: 89

PDP: 163

Accredited voters: 264

Registered voters: 1776

Ward 1, unit 5. Aibikula I, Orhionmwon local government

Apc – 155

Pdp – 187

Adc – 4

ADP – 4

Total registered voter – 1,600

Accredited voters – 369

Ward04, PU 08 Big joe motors aduwawa

Ikopba/okha LG

Void: 1

ADP :1

APC:24

PDP :81

Accredited voters :108

Registered voters: 2020

Number of vote casted:108

Ward04(Uhe/Idumuogbo/Idumueke), PU 02(Utantan Primary School, Igueben), Igueben LGA

ADC – 0

ADP – 1

APC – 94

PDP – 153

PU003 (II), Ward 8, Uselu II, Egor LG.

APC 38

PDP 85

LP 1

Rejected 2

Total accredited = 130

@

Etsako East Local Government

Ward: 002 (Wanno 1)

PU: 007 (Egori-Ugie)

Results

APC: 82

PD: 54

ACC Voters:138

137 valid votes

PU 5 Ward 4 Uromi Esan North East, Okpujie pry sch Registered voters 978

APC 29

PDP 152

NNPP 1

PU 2 Ward 4 Uromi Esan North East, Okpujie pry school. Registered voters: 1172

APC 36

PDP 119

ADP 1

Void 4

PU 3 Ward 4 Uromi Esan North East, Okpujie Primary school vote in register 1281.

APC 20

PDP 63

ADC 1

Void 4

Esan North East LGA, Arue (Ward 03), (PU 003):

PDP – 164

APC – 51

Esan North East LGA, Arue (Ward 03), (PU 001):

PDP – 149

APC – 35

san North East LGA, Arue (Ward 03), (PU 002):

PDP – 124

APC – 53

PU 08 Ward 5, Owan East LGA, results of the unit.

APC 60

PDP 73,

Void 01

Number of Accredited Voters 136

EWATTO, EWATTO GRAMMAR SCHOOL (Ward 3, PU 010).

AA-0

ADC-0

ADP-0

APC- 84

APGA-0

APM-0

APP-0

LP-0

Idumwele Primary School – Ewu 2, Ward 08, PU 02, Esan Central LGA

APC – 57

ADC – 01

NNPP – 01

PDP – 101

SDP – 01

PU 11 Ward 4 Uromi Esan North-east LGA

APC 51

PDP 125

SDP 1

Void 3

Etsako East Local Government, Ward: 001 (Agenebode). PU: 004 (Upland)

Results

APC: 146

PD: 100

PU 02 Ward 5 Owan East LGA, the counting of votes ended. APC 123

PDP 083

Void 02

Ward 8, Uselu II, Egor Local government.

APC 33

PDP 93

ADP 1

Rejected 1

Total accredited = 138

Ward 04(Uhe/Idumuogbo/Idumueke), PU 01(Utantan Primary School, Igueben), Igueben LGA.

ADC – 1

ADP – 1

APC – 117

PDP – 133

Ward 1 (Okada West) in Ovia North-East, PU 003 Okada Grammar School I

VP 4 PDP 58, APC 44

VP 3: PDP 60, APC 25

VP 2: PDP 80, APC 44, void 2

VP 1: PDP 79, APC 32, void 6

Total PDP 277, APC 145

PU 004 Okada Grammar School II

VP 1: PDP 76, APC 45, Void 3

VP 2: PDP 85, APC 43, void 1

VP 3: PDP 87, APC 33, void 3

VP 4: PDP 78, APC 42, void 1

Total: PDP 326, APC 163, void 8

OHORDUA, IBHIEDU PRIMARY SCHOOL (Ward 4, PU 008)

APC- 52

APGA-0

APM-0

APP-0

LP-0

NNPP-0

NRM-0

PDP- 90

SDP-0

Void: 0

Ward 4, PU 5, Esan west LGA

PDP 336

APC 80

ADP 5

SDP 1

PU 12 Ward 4 Uromi Esan North-east LGA. Total registered voters 710

APC 58

PDP 118

ADC 1

Void 6

Esan North East LGA, Arue (Ward 03), Arue Primary School 2 (PU 005):

Valid votes cast – 213

PDP – 150

APC – 61

ADC – 2

Orhionwmwon LG, Abiokunla 1, PU 012, Ewuare P/S, Ogan 1,

APC: 94

PDP: 79

YPP— 1

ADC: 1

Invalid: 1

Number of votes cast: 176

Ward 4, PU6, Eguare Primary School, Esan West LGA

ADC 1

NNPP 1

ADP 2

SDP 1

PDP 140

APC 41

VOID 1

PU002, Elaka P/S, Idunmulaka II, Ugbeka Ward, Orhionmwon LGA Election results

AA: 001

APC: 069

PDP: 075

PU 13 Ward 4 Uromi Esan North-east LGA total registered voters 432

APC 28

PDP 71

ADC 1

Void 1

PU001, Elaka P/S, Idunmulaka I, Ugbeka Ward, Orhionmwon LGA Election results

APC: 048

PDP: 043

APGA: 1

OHORDUAz EGUARE PRIMARY SCHOOL (Ward 4, PU 002)

AA-0

ADC-0

ADP-0

APC- 33

APGA-0

APM-0

APP-0

LP-0

NNPP-0

NRM-0

PDP- 40

SDP-0

Egor LGA, ward 6, Evbareke, Unit 10,

Results

PDP – 99

APC – 46

Orhionwmwon LG, Ward 1 Abiokula 1, PU 11, Alophanme City Hall, Ossiomo

APC : 84

PDP : 143

ADP: 01

Total number of votes cast: 230

Void: 2

PU010, Idunmwongo P/S, Idunmwongo, Ugbeka Ward, Orhionmwon LGA election results

ADP: 2

ADC: 1

PDP: 46

APC: 43

Invalid Votes: 2

Etsako West Local Government, Ward: 11 (Uzairue South West), PU: 11

APC: 65

PDP: 457

ADP: 01

Total accredited: 543

Valid vote: 533

Details later…