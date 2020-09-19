OBINNA EZUGWU
Former national chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole swept his Etsako ward 10 in Saturday’s governorship election in the Edo State with the APC and its candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu scoring a total of 1201, while the incumbent governor and candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) scored zero votes.
Results so far announced below:
Ward 10, Unit 1, Etsako West LGA (Oshiomhole’s PU)
APC – 1201
PDP – 0
ADP- 1
Valid vote: 1201
Void vote: 9
Registered votes: 1844
Unused Paper: 633
Etsako-East LGA Ward: 001 PU: 1
Reg Voters: 1,045
Acr Voters: 366
APC: 227
PDP: 127
Valid: 359
Rejected: 7
Vote cast: 366
Ward 10 Unit 10, Ugboha of Esan South-East LGA.(Sergius Ogun’s unit)
PDP 296
APC 64
Etsako-East LGA Ward: 001 PU: 9
Reg Voters: 1,223
Acr Voters: 329
APC: 215
PDP: 103
Valid: 321
Rejected: 1
Vote cast: 322
Etsako-East LGA, Ward: 001 PU: 8
Reg Voters: 1,114
Acr Voters: 395
APC: 163
PDP: 214
Valid: 379
Rejected: 16
Total Vote cast: 395
Etsako-East LGA Ward: 001 – Agenebode, PU: 009 (Egbadu 2)
APC:215
PDP:103
Etsako-East LGA, Ward: 001 PU: 4
Acredited Voters 267
APC: 148
PDP: 100
Rejected 03
Vote cast: 257
Etsako East: Eramhe Primary School, Okpella III. Ward 7, PU: 3b
ADC: 1
APC: 109
PDP: 183
Etsako-East LGA Ward: 001 – Agenebode, PU: 009 (Egbadu2)
APC:215
PDP:103
Etsako East: Eramhe Primary School, Okpella III. Ward 7, PU: 3a
APC: 126
PDP: 126
Void: 7
PU 002, Ward 01, Esan North-East LGA.
ADP –1
APC — 97
PDP — 129
Ward 5, Unit 5. Eguare Primary School, Irrua, Esan Central LGA
APC 101
PDP 204
ADP 3
NNPP 1
ADC 1
INVALID 4
Results From Esan North East LGA, Ward: Uzea (06)
Polling Unit: Uzea Olinlin Primary School V ( 007 )
APC – 41
PDP – 63
Rejected Votes- 1
Total Of Valid- 104
Total Of Used- 121
4:02pm, Results From Esan North East LGA.
Ward: Uzea (06), Polling Unit: Uzea Olinlin Primary School IV (006)
APC – 30
PDP – 52
ADP – 2
Rejected Votes- 1
Total Of Valid- 84
Total Of Used- 83
Ward: Uzea (06) Polling Unit: Uzea Olinlin Primary School III (005)
APC – 58
PDP – 44
Rejected Votes- 6
Total Of Valid- 102
Total Of Used- 108
Polling Unit: Uzea Olinlin Primary School III (005)
APC – 58
PDP – 44
Rejected Votes- 6
Total Of Valid- 102
Total Of Used- 108
Uzea (06), Polling Unit: Uzea Olinlin Primary School II (004)
APC – 37
PDP – 83
Rejected Votes- 1
Total Of Valid- 120
Total Of Used- 121
Result of PU 5, Uselu Sec. School, Uselu II, Uselu Ward, Egor LG, Ward 04
PU 07, Big Joe Motors Aduwawa Ikopba/Okha LG
ADP: 5
APC: 89
PDP: 163
Accredited voters: 264
Registered voters: 1776
Ward04, PU 08 Big joe motors aduwawa
Ikopba/okha LG
Void: 1
ADP :1
APC:24
PDP :81
Accredited voters :108
Registered voters: 2020
Number of vote casted:108
Ward04(Uhe/Idumuogbo/Idumueke), PU 02(Utantan Primary School, Igueben), Igueben LGA
ADC – 0
ADP – 1
APC – 94
PDP – 153
PU003 (II), Ward 8, Uselu II, Egor LG.
APC 38
PDP 85
LP 1
Rejected 2
Total accredited = 130
@
Etsako East Local Government
Ward: 002 (Wanno 1)
PU: 007 (Egori-Ugie)
Results
APC: 82
PD: 54
ACC Voters:138
137 valid votes
PU 5 Ward 4 Uromi Esan North East, Okpujie pry sch Registered voters 978
APC 29
PDP 152
NNPP 1
PU 2 Ward 4 Uromi Esan North East, Okpujie pry school. Registered voters: 1172
APC 36
PDP 119
ADP 1
Void 4
PU 3 Ward 4 Uromi Esan North East, Okpujie Primary school vote in register 1281.
APC 20
PDP 63
ADC 1
Void 4
Esan North East LGA, Arue (Ward 03), (PU 003):
PDP – 164
APC – 51
Esan North East LGA, Arue (Ward 03), (PU 001):
PDP – 149
APC – 35
san North East LGA, Arue (Ward 03), (PU 002):
PDP – 124
APC – 53
PU 08 Ward 5, Owan East LGA, results of the unit.
APC 60
PDP 73,
Void 01
Number of Accredited Voters 136
EWATTO, EWATTO GRAMMAR SCHOOL (Ward 3, PU 010).
AA-0
ADC-0
ADP-0
APC- 84
APGA-0
APM-0
APP-0
LP-0
Idumwele Primary School – Ewu 2, Ward 08, PU 02, Esan Central LGA
APC – 57
ADC – 01
NNPP – 01
PDP – 101
SDP – 01
PU 11 Ward 4 Uromi Esan North-east LGA
APC 51
PDP 125
SDP 1
Void 3
Etsako East Local Government, Ward: 001 (Agenebode). PU: 004 (Upland)
Results
APC: 146
PD: 100
PU 02 Ward 5 Owan East LGA, the counting of votes ended. APC 123
PDP 083
Void 02
Ward 8, Uselu II, Egor Local government.
APC 33
PDP 93
ADP 1
Rejected 1
Total accredited = 138
Ward 04(Uhe/Idumuogbo/Idumueke), PU 01(Utantan Primary School, Igueben), Igueben LGA.
ADC – 1
ADP – 1
APC – 117
PDP – 133
Ward 1 (Okada West) in Ovia North-East, PU 003 Okada Grammar School I
VP 4 PDP 58, APC 44
VP 3: PDP 60, APC 25
VP 2: PDP 80, APC 44, void 2
VP 1: PDP 79, APC 32, void 6
Total PDP 277, APC 145
PU 004 Okada Grammar School II
VP 1: PDP 76, APC 45, Void 3
VP 2: PDP 85, APC 43, void 1
VP 3: PDP 87, APC 33, void 3
VP 4: PDP 78, APC 42, void 1
Total: PDP 326, APC 163, void 8
OHORDUA, IBHIEDU PRIMARY SCHOOL (Ward 4, PU 008)
APC- 52
APGA-0
APM-0
APP-0
LP-0
NNPP-0
NRM-0
PDP- 90
SDP-0
Void: 0
Ward 4, PU 5, Esan west LGA
PDP 336
APC 80
ADP 5
SDP 1
PU 12 Ward 4 Uromi Esan North-east LGA. Total registered voters 710
APC 58
PDP 118
ADC 1
Void 6
Esan North East LGA, Arue (Ward 03), Arue Primary School 2 (PU 005):
Valid votes cast – 213
PDP – 150
APC – 61
ADC – 2
Orhionwmwon LG, Abiokunla 1, PU 012, Ewuare P/S, Ogan 1,
APC: 94
PDP: 79
YPP— 1
ADC: 1
Invalid: 1
Number of votes cast: 176
Ward 4, PU6, Eguare Primary School, Esan West LGA
ADC 1
NNPP 1
ADP 2
SDP 1
PDP 140
APC 41
VOID 1
PU002, Elaka P/S, Idunmulaka II, Ugbeka Ward, Orhionmwon LGA Election results
AA: 001
APC: 069
PDP: 075
PU 13 Ward 4 Uromi Esan North-east LGA total registered voters 432
APC 28
PDP 71
ADC 1
Void 1
PU001, Elaka P/S, Idunmulaka I, Ugbeka Ward, Orhionmwon LGA Election results
APC: 048
PDP: 043
APGA: 1
OHORDUAz EGUARE PRIMARY SCHOOL (Ward 4, PU 002)
AA-0
ADC-0
ADP-0
APC- 33
APGA-0
APM-0
APP-0
LP-0
NNPP-0
NRM-0
PDP- 40
SDP-0
Egor LGA, ward 6, Evbareke, Unit 10,
Results
PDP – 99
APC – 46
Orhionwmwon LG, Ward 1 Abiokula 1, PU 11, Alophanme City Hall, Ossiomo
APC : 84
PDP : 143
ADP: 01
Total number of votes cast: 230
Void: 2
PU010, Idunmwongo P/S, Idunmwongo, Ugbeka Ward, Orhionmwon LGA election results
ADP: 2
ADC: 1
PDP: 46
APC: 43
Invalid Votes: 2
Etsako West Local Government, Ward: 11 (Uzairue South West), PU: 11
APC: 65
PDP: 457
ADP: 01
Total accredited: 543
Valid vote: 533
