OBINNA EZUGWU

The incumbent Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki has maintained lead over his main challenger and candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Osagie Ize-Iyamu in Saturday’s governorship election in the state.

Though the APC candidate won the last three local governments announced, namely, Etsako East, Esan North East and Akoko Edo, PDP still leads with 79, 326

With the results of 16 local governments already announced, Obaseki, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate has 281,851 votes while Ize-Iyamu has 202,525 votes

Results of five local governments are still being awaited.

Meanwhile, a PDP agent at the INEC collation centre in Benin has complained that the returning officer for Orhionmwon Local government has suddenly disappeared with the result of the local government. His complaint was however, countered by the APC agent who said the result is being changed because many areas were cancelled.

The results below:

1. Akoko Edo

APC – 22,963

PDP – 20,101

2. Etsako East

APC – 17,011

PDP – 10,668

3. Esan West

APC – 7,189

PDP – 17,434

4. Oredo

APC – 18,365

PDP – 43,498

5. Esan South-East

APC – 9,237

PDP – 10,563

6. Etsako West

APC – 26,140

PDP – 17,959

7. Ovia North-East

APC – 9,907

PDP – 16,987

8. Owan West

APC – 11,193

PDP – 11,485

9. Owan East

APC – 19,295

PDP – 14,762

10. Egor

APC – 10,202

PDP – 27,621

11. Uhunmwonde

APC – 5,972

PDP – 10,022

12. Ikpoba Okha

APC – 18,218

PDP – 41,030

13. Esan Central

APC – 6,719

PDP – 10,794

14. Esan North-East

APC – 6556

PDP – 13,579

15. Igueben LG

APC – 5199

PDP – 7870

16. Etsako Central

APC – 8,359

PDP – 7,478