OBINNA EZUGWU
The incumbent Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki has maintained lead over his main challenger and candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Osagie Ize-Iyamu in Saturday’s governorship election in the state.
Though the APC candidate won the last three local governments announced, namely, Etsako East, Esan North East and Akoko Edo, PDP still leads with 79, 326
With the results of 16 local governments already announced, Obaseki, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate has 281,851 votes while Ize-Iyamu has 202,525 votes
Results of five local governments are still being awaited.
Meanwhile, a PDP agent at the INEC collation centre in Benin has complained that the returning officer for Orhionmwon Local government has suddenly disappeared with the result of the local government. His complaint was however, countered by the APC agent who said the result is being changed because many areas were cancelled.
The results below:
1. Akoko Edo
APC – 22,963
PDP – 20,101
2. Etsako East
APC – 17,011
PDP – 10,668
3. Esan West
APC – 7,189
PDP – 17,434
4. Oredo
APC – 18,365
PDP – 43,498
5. Esan South-East
APC – 9,237
PDP – 10,563
6. Etsako West
APC – 26,140
PDP – 17,959
7. Ovia North-East
APC – 9,907
PDP – 16,987
8. Owan West
APC – 11,193
PDP – 11,485
9. Owan East
APC – 19,295
PDP – 14,762
10. Egor
APC – 10,202
PDP – 27,621
11. Uhunmwonde
APC – 5,972
PDP – 10,022
12. Ikpoba Okha
APC – 18,218
PDP – 41,030
13. Esan Central
APC – 6,719
PDP – 10,794
14. Esan North-East
APC – 6556
PDP – 13,579
15. Igueben LG
APC – 5199
PDP – 7870
16. Etsako Central
APC – 8,359
PDP – 7,478