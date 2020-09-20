OBINNA EZUGWU
The incumbent Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki has further widened his lead against his main challenger and candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Osagie Ize-Iyamu in the state governorship election held on Saturday.
With the results of 13 local governments already announced, Obaseki, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate has 243,604 votes while Ize-Iyamu has 154,192. This means that the governor is leading with 89,412 votes.
Results of five local governments are still being awaited.
The results below:
Esan West
APC – 7,189
PDP – 17,434
Oredo
APC – 18,365
PDP – 43,498
Esan South-East
APC – 9,237
PDP – 10,563
Etsako West
APC – 26,140
PDP – 17,959
Ovia North-East
APC – 9,907
PDP – 16,987
Owan West
APC – 11,193
PDP – 11,485
Owan East
APC – 19,295
PDP – 14,762
Egor
APC – 10,202
PDP – 27,621
Uhunmwonde
APC – 5,972
PDP – 10,022
Ikpoba Okha
APC – 18,218
PDP – 41,030
Esan Central
APC – 6,719
PDP – 10,794
Esan North-East
APC – 6556
PDP – 13,579
Igueben LG
APC – 5199
PDP – 7870