Obaseki and Iyamu

OBINNA EZUGWU

The incumbent Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki has further widened his lead against his main challenger and candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Osagie Ize-Iyamu in the state governorship election held on Saturday.

With the results of 13 local governments already announced, Obaseki, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate has 243,604 votes while Ize-Iyamu has 154,192. This means that the governor is leading with 89,412 votes.

Results of five local governments are still being awaited.

The results below:
Esan West

APC – 7,189
PDP – 17,434

Oredo

APC – 18,365
PDP – 43,498

Esan South-East

APC – 9,237
PDP – 10,563

Etsako West

APC – 26,140
PDP – 17,959

Ovia North-East

APC – 9,907
PDP – 16,987

Owan West

APC – 11,193
PDP – 11,485

Owan East

APC – 19,295
PDP – 14,762

Egor

APC – 10,202
PDP – 27,621

Uhunmwonde

APC – 5,972
PDP – 10,022

Ikpoba Okha

APC – 18,218
PDP – 41,030

Esan Central

APC – 6,719
PDP – 10,794

Esan North-East

APC – 6556
PDP – 13,579

Igueben LG

APC – 5199
PDP – 7870