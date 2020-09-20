OBINNA EZUGWU

The incumbent Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki has further widened his lead against his main challenger and candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Osagie Ize-Iyamu in the state governorship election held on Saturday.

With the results of 13 local governments already announced, Obaseki, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate has 243,604 votes while Ize-Iyamu has 154,192. This means that the governor is leading with 89,412 votes.

Results of five local governments are still being awaited.

The results below:

Esan West

APC – 7,189

PDP – 17,434

Oredo

APC – 18,365

PDP – 43,498

Esan South-East

APC – 9,237

PDP – 10,563

Etsako West

APC – 26,140

PDP – 17,959

Ovia North-East

APC – 9,907

PDP – 16,987

Owan West

APC – 11,193

PDP – 11,485

Owan East

APC – 19,295

PDP – 14,762

Egor

APC – 10,202

PDP – 27,621

Uhunmwonde

APC – 5,972

PDP – 10,022

Ikpoba Okha

APC – 18,218

PDP – 41,030

Esan Central

APC – 6,719

PDP – 10,794

Esan North-East

APC – 6556

PDP – 13,579

Igueben LG

APC – 5199

PDP – 7870