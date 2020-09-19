OBINNA EZUGWU

Edo State governor and candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the today’s governorship election in the state, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, is maintaining an early lead against his All Progressive Congress (APC) challenger, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu.

Results from various polling units so far, show the incumbent winning even in supposed strongholds of the APC.

Ward 5, Unit 5. Eguare Primary School, Irrua, Esan Central LGA

APC 101

PDP 204

ADP 3

NNPP 1

ADC 1

INVALID 4

Esan North East LGA, Ward: Uzea (06)Polling Unit: Uzea Olinlin Primary School V ( 007 )

APC – 41

PDP – 63

Rejected Votes- 1

Total Of Valid- 104

Total Of Used- 121

Esan North East LGA.

Ward: Uzea (06), Polling Unit: Uzea Olinlin Primary School IV (006)

APC – 30

PDP – 52

ADP – 2

Rejected Votes- 1

Total Of Valid- 84

Total Of Used- 83

Ward: Uzea (06) Polling Unit: Uzea Olinlin Primary School III (005)

APC – 58

PDP – 44

Rejected Votes- 6

Total Of Valid- 102

Total Of Used- 108

Uzea (06), Polling Unit: Uzea Olinlin Primary School II (004)

APC – 37

PDP – 83

Rejected Votes- 1

Total Of Valid- 120

Total Of Used- 121

PU 5, Uselu Sec. School, Uselu II, Uselu Ward, Egor LG, Ward 04

PU 07, Big Joe Motors Aduwawa Ikopba/Okha LG

ADP: 5

APC: 89

PDP: 163

Accredited voters: 264

Registered voters: 1776

Ward 1, unit 5. Aibikula I, Orhionmwon local government

Apc – 155

Pdp – 187

Adc – 4

ADP – 4

Total registered voter – 1,600

Accredited voters – 369

Ward04, PU 08 Big joe motors aduwawa

Ikopba/okha LG

Void: 1

ADP :1

APC:24

PDP :81

Accredited voters :108

Registered voters: 2020

Number of vote casted:108

Ward04(Uhe/Idumuogbo/Idumueke), PU 02(Utantan Primary School, Igueben), Igueben LGA

ADC – 0

ADP – 1

APC – 94

PDP – 153

PU003 (II), Ward 8, Uselu II, Egor LG.

APC 38

PDP 85

LP 1

Rejected 2

Total accredited = 130

Etsako East Local Government

Ward: 002 (Wanno 1)

PU: 007 (Egori-Ugie)

Results

APC: 82

PD: 54

ACC Voters:138

137 valid votes

PU 5 Ward 4 Uromi Esan North East, Okpujie pry sch Registered voters 978

APC 29

PDP 152

NNPP 1

PU 2 Ward 4 Uromi Esan North East, Okpujie pry school. Registered voters: 1172

APC 36

PDP 119

ADP 1

Void 4

PU 3 Ward 4 Uromi Esan North East, Okpujie Primary school vote in register 1281.

APC 20

PDP 63

ADC 1

Void 4

Esan North East LGA, Arue (Ward 03), (PU 003):

PDP – 164

APC – 51

Esan North East LGA, Arue (Ward 03), (PU 001):

PDP – 149

APC – 35

san North East LGA, Arue (Ward 03), (PU 002):

PDP – 124

APC – 53

PU 08 Ward 5, Owan East LGA, results of the unit.

APC 60

PDP 73,

Void 01

Number of Accredited Voters 136

EWATTO, EWATTO GRAMMAR SCHOOL (Ward 3, PU 010).

AA-0

ADC-0

ADP-0

APC- 84

APGA-0

APM-0

APP-0

LP-0

Idumwele Primary School – Ewu 2, Ward 08, PU 02, Esan Central LGA

APC – 57

ADC – 01

NNPP – 01

PDP – 101

SDP – 01

PU 11 Ward 4 Uromi Esan North-east LGA

APC 51

PDP 125

SDP 1

Void 3

Etsako East Local Government, Ward: 001 (Agenebode). PU: 004 (Upland)

Results

APC: 146

PD: 100

PU 02 Ward 5 Owan East LGA, the counting of votes ended. APC 123

PDP 083

Void 02

Ward 8, Uselu II, Egor Local government.

APC 33

PDP 93

ADP 1

Rejected 1

Total accredited = 138

Ward 04(Uhe/Idumuogbo/Idumueke), PU 01(Utantan Primary School, Igueben), Igueben LGA.

ADC – 1

ADP – 1

APC – 117

PDP – 133

Ward 1 (Okada West) in Ovia North-East, PU 003 Okada Grammar School I

VP 4 PDP 58, APC 44

VP 3: PDP 60, APC 25

VP 2: PDP 80, APC 44, void 2

VP 1: PDP 79, APC 32, void 6

Total PDP 277, APC 145

PU 004 Okada Grammar School II

VP 1: PDP 76, APC 45, Void 3

VP 2: PDP 85, APC 43, void 1

VP 3: PDP 87, APC 33, void 3

VP 4: PDP 78, APC 42, void 1

Total: PDP 326, APC 163, void 8

OHORDUA, IBHIEDU PRIMARY SCHOOL (Ward 4, PU 008)

APC- 52

APGA-0

APM-0

APP-0

LP-0

NNPP-0

NRM-0

PDP- 90

SDP-0

Void: 0

Ward 4, PU 5, Esan west LGA

PDP 336

APC 80

ADP 5

SDP 1

PU 12 Ward 4 Uromi Esan North-east LGA. Total registered voters 710

APC 58

PDP 118

ADC 1

Void 6

Esan North East LGA, Arue (Ward 03), Arue Primary School 2 (PU 005):

Valid votes cast – 213

PDP – 150

APC – 61

ADC – 2

Orhionwmwon LG, Abiokunla 1, PU 012, Ewuare P/S, Ogan 1,

APC: 94

PDP: 79

YPP— 1

ADC: 1

Invalid: 1

Number of votes cast: 176

Ward 4, PU6, Eguare Primary School, Esan West LGA

ADC 1

NNPP 1

ADP 2

SDP 1

PDP 140

APC 41

VOID 1

PU002, Elaka P/S, Idunmulaka II, Ugbeka Ward, Orhionmwon LGA Election results

AA: 001

APC: 069

PDP: 075

PU 13 Ward 4 Uromi Esan North-east LGA total registered voters 432

APC 28

PDP 71

ADC 1

Void 1

PU001, Elaka P/S, Idunmulaka I, Ugbeka Ward, Orhionmwon LGA Election results

APC: 048

PDP: 043

APGA: 1

OHORDUAz EGUARE PRIMARY SCHOOL (Ward 4, PU 002)

AA-0

ADC-0

ADP-0

APC- 33

APGA-0

APM-0

APP-0

LP-0

NNPP-0

NRM-0

PDP- 40

SDP-0

Egor LGA, ward 6, Evbareke, Unit 10,

Results

PDP – 99

APC – 46

Orhionwmwon LG, Ward 1 Abiokula 1, PU 11, Alophanme City Hall, Ossiomo

APC : 84

PDP : 143

ADP: 01

Total number of votes cast: 230

Void: 2

PU010, Idunmwongo P/S, Idunmwongo, Ugbeka Ward, Orhionmwon LGA election results

ADP: 2

ADC: 1

PDP: 46

APC: 43

Invalid Votes: 2

Etsako West Local Government, Ward: 11 (Uzairue South West), PU: 11

APC: 65

PDP: 457

ADP: 01

Total accredited: 543

Valid vote: 533

Meanwhile, the PDP is alleging that men of the NigerianArmy have taken over Sobe collation centre in Owan West LGA and are chasing away party agents and observers from the collation centre.

Details later…