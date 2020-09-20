OBINNA EZUGWU
Candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the now concluded governorship election in Edo State, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu has congratulated the winner of the election, the incumbent governor and candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Godwin Obaseki, insisting that election is not a war.
Ize-Iyamu who will be losing to Obaseki for the second consecutive time, having lost against him in 2016, took to his twitter handle, @ize_osagie to concede defeat and congratulate Obaseki long before the final results were announced.
“Edo people has decided, We thank you all! Congratulations to the Opposition party! They have won!,” he said m
“Election no be war. It’s time to work more harder for the next 4years. Congratulations.”
Meanwhile, Obaseki has expressed appreciation to the people of the state for their support, saying he is overwhelmed.
“Words fail me in saluting our teeming supporters who displayed immense courage in the face of threats, intimidation and brutalization,” he said m
“The collective will of Edo people made it possible for us this triumph over godfatherism. Congratulations to all Edo people. This is our victory!”
Obaseki polled a total of 307,955 votes to defeat Ize-Iyamu who scored 223, 619 votes according to the final results announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
The results below:
1. Akoko Edo
APC – 22,963
PDP – 20,101
2. Etsako East
APC – 17,011
PDP – 10,668
3. Esan West
APC – 7,189
PDP – 17,434
4. Oredo
APC – 18,365
PDP – 43,498
5. Esan South-East
APC – 9,237
PDP – 10,563
6. Etsako West
APC – 26,140
PDP – 17,959
7. Ovia North-East
APC – 9,907
PDP – 16,987
8. Owan West
APC – 11,193
PDP – 11,485
9. Owan East
APC – 19,295
PDP – 14,762
10. Egor
APC – 10,202
PDP – 27,621
11. Uhunmwonde
APC – 5,972
PDP – 10,022
12. Ikpoba Okha
APC – 18,218
PDP – 41,030
13. Esan Central
APC – 6,719
PDP – 10,794
14. Esan North-East
APC – 6556
PDP – 13,579
15. Igueben LG
APC – 5199
PDP – 7870
16. Etsako Central
APC – 8,359
PDP – 7,478
17. Orhionmwon
APC -10,458
PDP – 13,445
18. Ovia South West
APC -10,636
PDP – 12,659