Candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the now concluded governorship election in Edo State, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu has congratulated the winner of the election, the incumbent governor and candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Godwin Obaseki, insisting that election is not a war.

Ize-Iyamu who will be losing to Obaseki for the second consecutive time, having lost against him in 2016, took to his twitter handle, @ize_osagie to concede defeat and congratulate Obaseki long before the final results were announced.

“Edo people has decided, We thank you all! Congratulations to the Opposition party! They have won!,” he said m

“Election no be war. It’s time to work more harder for the next 4years. Congratulations.”

Meanwhile, Obaseki has expressed appreciation to the people of the state for their support, saying he is overwhelmed.

“Words fail me in saluting our teeming supporters who displayed immense courage in the face of threats, intimidation and brutalization,” he said m

“The collective will of Edo people made it possible for us this triumph over godfatherism. Congratulations to all Edo people. This is our victory!”

Obaseki polled a total of 307,955 votes to defeat Ize-Iyamu who scored 223, 619 votes according to the final results announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The results below:

1. Akoko Edo

APC – 22,963

PDP – 20,101

2. Etsako East

APC – 17,011

PDP – 10,668

3. Esan West

APC – 7,189

PDP – 17,434

4. Oredo

APC – 18,365

PDP – 43,498

5. Esan South-East

APC – 9,237

PDP – 10,563

6. Etsako West

APC – 26,140

PDP – 17,959

7. Ovia North-East

APC – 9,907

PDP – 16,987

8. Owan West

APC – 11,193

PDP – 11,485

9. Owan East

APC – 19,295

PDP – 14,762

10. Egor

APC – 10,202

PDP – 27,621

11. Uhunmwonde

APC – 5,972

PDP – 10,022

12. Ikpoba Okha

APC – 18,218

PDP – 41,030

13. Esan Central

APC – 6,719

PDP – 10,794

14. Esan North-East

APC – 6556

PDP – 13,579

15. Igueben LG

APC – 5199

PDP – 7870

16. Etsako Central

APC – 8,359

PDP – 7,478

17. Orhionmwon

APC -10,458

PDP – 13,445

18. Ovia South West

APC -10,636

PDP – 12,659