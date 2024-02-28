Connect with us

Edo 2024: Philip Shaibu arrives PDP headquarters, demands certificate of return
Published

44 mins ago

on

Edo 2024: Philip Shaibu arrives PDP headquarters, demands certificate of return

Philip Shaibu, Edo State Deputy Governor, on Wednesday, stormed the National Secretariat of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), insisting to be given his certification of return.

Shaibu emerged governorship candidate in a parallel primary of the PDP in Benin last week.

Asue Ighodalo, the party’s recognised flag bearer who emerged candidate in the primary backed by the party’s leadership, was on Tuesday, given certificate of return.

However, speaking at the secretariat in Abuja on Wednesday, Shaibu insisted that he’s the authentic candidate.

He argued that, “today is the day set aside for the collection of certificate of return for the winner of the primary. I understand someone came yesterday and was given, well, the court will decide…”

