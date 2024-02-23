Edo 2024: Olumide Akpata emerges Labour Party guber candidate

Connect with us

Olumide Akpata, a former president of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), has clinched the Labour Party (LP) ticket for the September 21, 2024 governorship election in Edo State.

Akpata scored 316 votes to win the exercise held at the Bishop Kelly Pastoral Centre, Airport Road in Benin City, Edo State capital on Friday.

Akpata, who is from Edo South, will face Asue Ighodalo, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party and Senator Monday Okpebholo, candidate of the All Progressives Congress, both from Edo Central, in what will be a three horse race for the governorship seat.

But in an election widely believed to be the turn of Edo Central, Akpata might have a lot of convincing to do to dissuade the people from opting for a candidate from the Central Zone.

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: ezugupatricko@gmail.com

