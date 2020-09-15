BY EMEKA EJERE

The governor of Edo State and governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in the forthcoming election in the state, Godwin Obaseki, has vowed that his party will bring an end to godfatherism in Nigeria.

He, who was speaking on Tuesday during his final campaign rally which held at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City, the state capital, stated that his administration will continue to stand for democracy and part of that means to stamp out godfatherism.

“I just want to end by promising you that we will stand for democracy. In Edo today, we have fought the local godfather,” he said.

Obaseki said now that godfatherism has been destroyed at the state level, the goal is to end it at the Federal level, making reference to a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, who had earlier on Tuesday in a broadcast, asked voters to reject him (Obaseki).

“Then, the real one that is disturbing Nigeria, he came up yesterday with some strange conference. He is afraid; he knows that when we finish the Edo god-father on Saturday, then it is him next and by the grace of God, we will end godfatherism in Nigeria.”

Obaseki said he was confident of his victory on Saturday, saying over one hundred groups have endorsed him, including the Nigeria Labour Congress, the Nigerian Union of Teachers, the association of welders, among others.

“With so many groups, more than 120 groups endorsing me and my deputy as governor, who is left?,” he said.

After weeks of controversial campaigns and events, the election is set to hold on Saturday with both Governor Obaseki of the PDP and Osagie Ize-Iyamu of the APC, widely believed to be leading candidates.