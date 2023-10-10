Eden Hazard announces retirement from football at 32

Former Chelsea and Real Madrid midfielder, Eden Hazard, has retired from professional football at age 32.

The Belgian international announced the decision in a statement on Tuesday.

“You must listen to yourself and say stop at the right time,” he said.

“After 16 years and more than 700 matches played, I have decided to end my career as a professional footballer.”

“I was able to realise my dream, I have played and had fun on many pitches around the world.”

“During my career I was lucky to meet great managers, coaches and teammates — thank you to everyone for these great times, I will miss you all.”

“I also want to thank the clubs I have played for: LOSC, Chelsea and Real Madrid; and thanks to the RBFA for my Belgian Selection.”

“A special thank you to my family, my friends, my advisors and the people who have been close to me in good times and bad.”

“Finally, a huge thank you to you, my fans, who have followed me for all these years and for your encouragement everywhere I have played.”

“Now is the time to enjoy my loved ones and have new experiences.”

“See you off the field soon my friends.” ❤️